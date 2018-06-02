Hospitalized George HW Bush Tweets Cheery Message About Wife - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hospitalized George HW Bush Tweets Cheery Message About Wife

By Associated Press

Former President George H.W. Bush has tweeted a cheerful message from his hospital bed while reading a book about himself and his late wife.

The 41st president is 93 and is recovering in a Maine hospital after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book “George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story.”

Bush says the book is “a wonderful walk down memory lane” and “another reminder of how lucky” he has been in life.

Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. She was married to the former president for 73 years.

A Bush spokesman said earlier in the week the former president was in good spirits but would be in the hospital for a few more days.

  • Candidate For Congress Wants To Legalize Incest

    Among the candidates running against incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's Tenth Congressional District is a self-described pedophile who has allegedly admitted he raped his late spouse and advocates what he calls "benevolent white supremacy."

  • FDA Approves First Artificial Iris

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced its approval of the first stand-alone prosthetic iris in the United States that could help patients with certain types of eye damage see clearly and improve their appearance. 

