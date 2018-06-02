DUI Arrest Leads To Arson At Sapulpa Police Department

A man arrested for DUI ended up with an arson complaint added on while he was being booked.

Sapulpa police say that, shortly after 1:00 a.m., an officer pulled a man over after seeing a pickup fail to stop at a stop sign at South 49th West Ave. and the westbound Interstate 44 exit ramp.

The officer says the driver, 37-year-old Michael Sanchez, was slurring his speech and had blood shot, watery eyes. The officer says he could also smell alcohol.

Sanchez was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and was placed under arrest.

Police say that, while Sanchez was in the booking area at the Sapulpa Police Department, he lit his booking paperwork on fire.

Officers say that this is the first time Sanchez has been arrested for DUI or arson.