DUI Arrest Leads To Arson At Sapulpa Police Department

News: Crime

DUI Arrest Leads To Arson At Sapulpa Police Department

Posted: Updated:
Michael Sanchez Michael Sanchez
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man arrested for DUI ended up with an arson complaint added on while he was being booked.

Sapulpa police say that, shortly after 1:00 a.m., an officer pulled a man over after seeing a pickup fail to stop at a stop sign at South 49th West Ave. and the westbound Interstate 44 exit ramp.

The officer says the driver, 37-year-old Michael Sanchez, was slurring his speech and had blood shot, watery eyes.  The officer says he could also smell alcohol.

Sanchez was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and was placed under arrest.

Police say that, while Sanchez was in the booking area at the Sapulpa Police Department, he lit his booking paperwork on fire.

Officers say that this is the first time Sanchez has been arrested for DUI or arson.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
