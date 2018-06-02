New York City Man Accused Of Stockpiling Weapons, Drugs, Fake Police Gear

A Queens man faces charges for allegedly stockpiling illegal weapons and fake law enforcement gear inside his Rosedale home, CBS New Yorkreports. Kevin Nugent, 40, was arrested after investigators discovered a .380 Ruger pistol, Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside his home, the Queens district attorney's office said.

They also found equipment he could use to impersonate law enforcement, like ballistic vests, handcuffs, two-way radios -- even different business cards falsely identifying him as part of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Illegal firearms have no place in our communities. This defendant is accused of possessing guns, live ammunition and police gear – that when worn would have convinced most civilians that he was a member of law enforcement. These deadly weapons and other items have been seized to protect anyone from harm and the defendant now faces a lengthy term of incarceration," District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.

Police sources told CBS New York the investigation dates back to December when Nugent was busted for allegedly flashing fake police lights and trying to pull someone over. The sources said he told cops he had phony police gear in his car for Halloween.

His wife and mother both told CBS New York they were unaware of the cache of deadly weapons until police executed a search warrant of the home.

"I'm very angry, yes, yes. And at the same time, I'm confused," his wife, Erin, said. "I know we had had some conversations about it, I just didn't know it had went to that extent."

"We're so upset over this," his mother, Donna, said. "He never used anything, he never did anything. Everything was locked up."

She said her son is a devoted father of a 10-year-old girl.

"He's really a wonderful, wonderful child and father and husband. That's all I have to say, and he deserves to be look at that way," she added.

Nugent has more than 20 prior arrests dating back to 1998 and served jail time for drug possession, but his wife said he's been clean for years.

"I would imagine he does have a lot of PTSD. He's been through a lot. He's been shot, he's been stabbed," she said. "I know in my heart that he never had any intention of hurting anyone — anyone — unless they caused an immediate threat to myself or our daughter."

Neighbors that Rozner spoke to said they were shocked.

"He's a nice guy, so I don't expect any of that," one person said.

"It was a big shock to me, because I saw him a few days ago. He was right here in my driveway," said another. "He was a very nice dad, he's always with his little girl."

Police also seized bags filled with prescription pills, marijuana and cash, authorities said.

Nugent faces several charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $75,000 bail.

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.