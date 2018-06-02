OSBI: Suspects In Delaware County Shooting Related To Victims

The OSBI says the victims and suspects of a homicide in Delaware County not only knew each other but they are all related.

06/01/2018 Related Story: Double Shooting In Delaware County

Brothers Willie and Waylon Russell are in the Delaware County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says they were involved in shooting Dinh Van Hoang and Robbie Kirby.

Investigators say Hoang was shot and killed at his home near 450 Rd. and 670 Rd. about ten miles north of Colcord.

Just down the road, investigators say the suspects shot Kirby.

The OSBI says Hoang was Waylon's former father-in-law and Kirby was Willie and Waylon's, cousin.

OSBI officials say Kirby was flown to a Tulsa hospital after being shot once in the shoulder and is expected to be recover.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shootings.