OSBI: Suspects In Delaware County Shooting Related To Victims - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OSBI: Suspects In Delaware County Shooting Related To Victims

Posted: Updated:
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The OSBI says the victims and suspects of a homicide in Delaware County not only knew each other but they are all related.

06/01/2018 Related Story: Double Shooting In Delaware County

Brothers Willie and Waylon Russell are in the Delaware County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says they were involved in shooting Dinh Van Hoang and Robbie Kirby.

Investigators say Hoang was shot and killed at his home near 450 Rd. and 670 Rd. about ten miles north of Colcord.

Just down the road, investigators say the suspects shot Kirby.

The OSBI says Hoang was Waylon's former father-in-law and Kirby was Willie and Waylon's, cousin.

OSBI officials say Kirby was flown to a Tulsa hospital after being shot once in the shoulder and is expected to be recover.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shootings.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.