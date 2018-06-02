Tulsa Kids Magazine Celebrates 30 Years

Tulsa Kids Magazine is celebrating 30 years today. Staff at the magazine held a birthday bash at Guthrie Green.

The event featured live music, a scavenger hunt, bike rodeo, and bounce houses. Organizers say they wanted to provide a fun atmosphere for kids and the entire family to enjoy.

"We wanted to do it right at the beginning of summer right when school is out, so we can do sort of a fun kick-off to summer for the kids and just have lots and lots of fun and let families gather and get their summer started," said Editor Betty Casey

Tulsa Kids Magazine provides health and education information to over 60,000 readers each month.