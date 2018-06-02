Tulsa Kids Magazine Celebrates 30 Years - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Kids Magazine Celebrates 30 Years

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Kids Magazine is celebrating 30 years today. Staff at the magazine held a birthday bash at Guthrie Green.

The event featured live music, a scavenger hunt, bike rodeo, and bounce houses. Organizers say they wanted to provide a fun atmosphere for kids and the entire family to enjoy.

"We wanted to do it right at the beginning of summer right when school is out, so we can do sort of a fun kick-off to summer for the kids and just have lots and lots of fun and let families gather and get their summer started," said Editor Betty Casey

Tulsa Kids Magazine provides health and education information to over 60,000 readers each month.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.