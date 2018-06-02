Volunteer Firefighter Says Someone Stole His Truck And Supplies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Volunteer Firefighter Says Someone Stole His Truck And Supplies

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Ryan Perry says he was at work when he got the call from his neighbors telling him that a thief took off in his truck.

The theft happened Wednesday afternoon. Perry's truck is a white 2010 Dodge Ram license plate B5N31.

Inside his truck, he says was a medical bag, tools, and other supplies used for his job as a volunteer firefighter at the Fair Oaks Fire Department. Perry says the equipment is worth around $500, and he wants it all back.

"I would let them know that they took more than just a truck. They took the tools I need to help people."

Ryan says he has filed a police report. If anyone has seen his truck call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677. Ryan's family has also started a Go Fund Me page in hopes of replacing the stolen medical supplies. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
