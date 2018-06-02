Volunteer Firefighter Says Someone Stole His Truck And Supplies

Ryan Perry says he was at work when he got the call from his neighbors telling him that a thief took off in his truck. The theft happened Wednesday afternoon. Perry's truck is a white 2010 Dodge Ram license plate B5N31.More >>
Ryan Perry says he was at work when he got the call from his neighbors telling him that a thief took off in his truck. The theft happened Wednesday afternoon. Perry's truck is a white 2010 Dodge Ram license plate B5N31.More >>
Tulsa Kids Magazine is celebrating 30 years today. Staff at the magazine held a birthday bash at Guthrie Green. The event featured live music, a scavenger hunt, bike rodeo, and bounce houses.More >>
Tulsa Kids Magazine is celebrating 30 years today. Staff at the magazine held a birthday bash at Guthrie Green. The event featured live music, a scavenger hunt, bike rodeo, and bounce houses.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!