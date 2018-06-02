Volunteer Firefighter Says Someone Stole His Truck And Supplies

Ryan Perry says he was at work when he got the call from his neighbors telling him that a thief took off in his truck.

The theft happened Wednesday afternoon. Perry's truck is a white 2010 Dodge Ram license plate B5N31.

Inside his truck, he says was a medical bag, tools, and other supplies used for his job as a volunteer firefighter at the Fair Oaks Fire Department. Perry says the equipment is worth around $500, and he wants it all back.

"I would let them know that they took more than just a truck. They took the tools I need to help people."

Ryan says he has filed a police report. If anyone has seen his truck call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677. Ryan's family has also started a Go Fund Me page in hopes of replacing the stolen medical supplies.