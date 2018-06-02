Police link killings of Phoenix psychiatrist, 2 paralegals

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.

Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.

US employers keep on hiring despite growing trade concerns

After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".

Scottsdale police say the fatal shootings of two paralegals for a Scottsdale law firm is related to the killing of a forensic psychiatrist in Phoenix.

Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.

By PAUL DAVENPORT

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The shooting death of a prominent forensic psychiatrist who assisted in high-profile murder cases including serial killings in Phoenix is connected to the killing of two paralegals, said authorities, who were investigating Saturday whether a fourth homicide was also related.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale said the killings Friday of paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were related to the fatal shooting in Phoenix a day earlier of Dr. Steven Pitt.

Scottsdale police spokesman, Sgt. Ben Hoster said investigators are trying to determine what linked the three victims.

"We don't know the relationships or the connections," he said.

Witnesses heard a loud argument and gunfire Thursday outside Pitt's office on the border with Scottsdale. Phoenix police have been investigating the shooting and previously said they had no information on whether the killing was related to Pitt's work.

Sharp and Anderson were shot Friday inside a law office. Police say one of the women managed to walk to an intersection to seek help despite a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Officers followed a blood trail back to the office and found the other woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released a sketch of the suspect in the three killings.

Hoster said there was no indication that family members of the victims were in danger.

"We're asking the public to remain vigilant and to call us if they notice anything out of the ordinary," Hoster said.

In the other case, Scottsdale police received a call Saturday about a man found fatally shot inside an office. Hoster did not identify the caller but said the person knew the victim.

The killing occurred in an office park that houses mostly therapists and counselors.

Hoster said it was not yet known if that killing was related to the others.

Pitt, 59, assisted in the investigation of the 1996 death of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, who was found dead at her home in Boulder, Colorado.

A decade later, he helped Phoenix police in the Baseline Killer investigation as they sought a man who was later convicted of killing nine people.

The website of Burt/Feldman/Grenier, the law firm that employed Sharp and Anderson, says it practices divorce, child support and other aspects of family law litigation and mediation.

The firm issued a statement saying the women were treasured by co-workers who were mourning their deaths and helping police.

Anderson was described as a grandmother and mother with intellect and passion. Sharp was praised as a wife and mother who cherished music and her faith.

___

Associated Press writer Jacques Billeaud contributed to this report.

