Police Chase Ends With One In Custody

County Deputies and Tulsa Police were in pursuit Saturday night that led to one person being taken into custody.

According to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, the incident began with an attempted traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle never pulled over.

TPD officers joined the pursuit as the driver led law enforcement east on I-44 before eventually exiting onto 21st. Deputies say the driver drove through the front yard of a home hitting a parked vehicle in the driveway.

Sgt. Harris of Tulsa County says three occupants were in the vehicle, the driver was taken into custody.

