Man Arrested For Attempted Armed Robbery Outside Tulsa Motel

Tulsa police arrest a man they say shot at another man and tried to rob him outside of a motel Saturday night.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. Saturday at the Days Inn near I-244 and Sheridan.

Police say the victim told them he got a ride to the motel from the suspect, alleged to be Tyreese Ford.

When they arrived at the motel, the victim said, Ford pistol whipped him, fired a shot, and attempted to rob him.

Officers were able to quickly locate the car just down the road at the Rest Inn, where Ford was hiding.

Ford was arrested for attempted armed robbery and other charges.