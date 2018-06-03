Florida school to honor 4 slain seniors at graduation

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he plans to retire next year but dismissed speculation that the Trump administration pushed him out for political reasons.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,File). FILE - This March 23, 2015 file photo shows Head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Wenk, who has been superintendent of Yellowstone since...

Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.

(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

Scottsdale police say the fatal shootings of two paralegals for a Scottsdale law firm is related to the killing of a forensic psychiatrist in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster speaks to a member of the news media at the scene of a fatal shooting in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday, June 2, 2018. The shooting death on Thursday of Dr. Steven Pitt, a prominent forensic ...

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...

The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

Researchers studying the death toll in Puerto Rico during and after Hurricane Maria have come up with a new estimate.

Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

California, US team up on an issue that divides them: pot

The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap water due to toxins from an algae bloom in a reservoir.

(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP). Juana Francisco of Albany, Ore., loads her trunk with water purchased at WinCo Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018. The Oregon National Guard will hand out free water at 10 locations to residents who can't drink tap...

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The senior class from the Florida high school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate Sunday afternoon, with plans to honor four members slain in the attack.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High will present diplomas to the families of Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup.

The ceremony for the 784 members of the Class of 2018 will be held at the BB&T Center, where the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers play. It was moved to the arena to accommodate the expected large crowd.

The Broward School District is keeping the event private. Only invited guests will be admitted and the media has been barred from inside the arena.

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14 attack. A former Stoneman Douglas student, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is charged with their deaths and the wounding of 17. His attorneys have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life without parole. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

