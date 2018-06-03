Tower at Flight 93 memorial to open by 9/11 anniversary

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.

(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...

A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...

The final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial is underway and on track to open on the 17th anniversary of plane's crash into a Pennsylvania field in the 9/11 terror attacks.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This May 31, 2018, photo shows the first section of the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices wind chimes is in place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. The final phase of the memorial is underway and on track to o...

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Denver Police Department detectives, foreground, investigate near where a Nissan sedan, top left, being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June ...

Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.

After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".

The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

Scottsdale police say the fatal shootings of two paralegals for a Scottsdale law firm is related to the killing of a forensic psychiatrist in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster speaks to a member of the news media at the scene of a fatal shooting in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday, June 2, 2018. The shooting death on Thursday of Dr. Steven Pitt, a prominent forensic ...

By KRISTEN DE GROOT

Associated Press

The final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial is underway and on track to open on the 17th anniversary of plane's crash into a Pennsylvania field during 9/11.

United Airlines Flight 93 was en route from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers seized control and redirected the plane toward Washington, D.C. But 40 passengers and crew members fought back, and the hijackers responded by crashing the plane into the field near Shanksville, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Pittsburgh.

Amid the remote, rolling hills, a national park has taken shape to honor the victims. The final phase of memorial will include a 93-foot tower (28-meter) at the entrance with wind chimes for each of the victims and a grove of trees, called the Tower of Voices.

"So many are looking forward to the dedication of this tower because it will be a sense of completion," said Stephen Clark, the park's superintendent.

WHAT IS AT THE MEMORIAL SITE?

A memorial plaza was completed in time for the 10th anniversary of the attacks in 2011. It features a white stone wall, which traces the path of the doomed flight, with separate panels for each victim's name.

An immersive visitor center, completed in 2015, sits on a hill overlooking the crash site. It uses photos, video, artifacts and interactive displays to tell the story of Flight 93, the only jetliner among the four commandeered by terrorists that failed to reach its intended target. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York and one slammed into the Pentagon outside Washington. Nearly 3,000 people died.

The center's 10 exhibits are laid out chronologically, with visitors learning how the 33 passengers and seven crew members - at least some of them already aware the nation was under attack - voted to charge the cockpit and then fought to regain control of the plane.

The center's stark exterior concrete walls are split by a black granite walkway that marks the doomed plane's flight path.

Only relatives of the 40 passengers and crew who died are allowed to enter the actual crash site. Later this year, the remaining wreckage of the plane will be buried at the site.

WHAT DOES THE LAST PHASE ADD?

The 93-foot-tall tower is being installed near the park's entrance and will feature 40 tubular metal wind chimes, one each for the 33 passengers and seven crew members who died. It's designed to serve as a visual and audible reminder of the heroism of those on board. Each chime will have a different tone, or voice.

"The intent is to create a set of 40 tones, or voices, that can connote through consonance the serenity and nobility of the site while also through the dissonance recalling the event that consecrated the site," according to a description by primary architect Paul Murdoch.

The National Park Foundation, a charity that works to fund National Park Service projects, raised $46 million from 110,000 private donors, which includes $6 million to design and construct the Tower of Voices. The remaining $40 million has already been earmarked to transform the field into a national park.

Groves of trees have already been planted around the site, and volunteers are planting 150,000 seedlings.

WHEN WILL IT BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC?

The Tower of Voices won't be open to the public until the dedication ceremony, set for Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

There will be seating for 5,000 members of the public, who can enter on a first-come, first-served basis.

Many family members of the victims have come to the site once or twice, and others not at all, Clark said. He thinks this final segment will draw many more loved ones who feel it will bring a sense of completion.

"Just as an American seeing this memorial evolve over the years, it's really something to behold," he said.

___

De Groot reported from Philadelphia.

