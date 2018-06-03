Man naked in Houston-area stores arrested in Oklahoma

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) - Suburban Houston authorities say a former physician wanted for taking off his clothes in several stores has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Montgomery County officials say authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, notified them Saturday that 56-year-old Steven Brazeal is in custody. Tulsa is Brazeal's hometown.

Brazeal is identified as a registered lifetime sex offender in Oklahoma with a history of indecent exposure. Records also show he's a former physician whose license was revoked in 2006.

He'd been wanted in and around The Woodlands, a north Houston suburb, on three arrest warrants for being naked at several businesses.

Tulsa police initially arrested Brazeal on May 23 for failing to register as a sex offender but he posted bond.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies say he's now awaiting extradition to Texas.

