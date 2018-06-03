Man held on rape charge flees Oklahoma jail - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man held on rape charge flees Oklahoma jail

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) - A 20-year-old man held on a rape charge is being sought after authorities say he escaped from an east central Oklahoma county jail.

Okmulgee County officials say Cayman Coleman has been unaccounted for since Friday morning. Surveillance video shows fleeing from the east side of the jail.

Sheriff Eddy Rice says it's not known is Coleman is armed but that he is considered to be dangerous.

Coleman's criminal record extends back to 2014 with arrests that include larceny, concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer and the recent rape charge.

Deputies say he was spotted Friday night in Okmulgee, about 35 miles (56.32 kilometers) south of Tulsa, but has continued to elude authorities.

