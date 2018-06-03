Driver dead after Oklahoma police chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Driver dead after Oklahoma police chase

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma authorities say a man has been killed after leading police on a chase southwest of Oklahoma City that ended with a rollover crash.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say officers initially were responding to reports of a domestic shooting in Chickasha, about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. The person being sought, whose name hasn't immediately been released, fled but was spotted and the chase began before day break Sunday with Chickasha police, Grady County sheriff's deputies and the state highway patrol involved.

Authorities say officers from all three agencies fired at the driver but haven't said if they were fired at. A trooper managed to bump the fleeing pickup and it rolled over.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

