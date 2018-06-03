Tulsa Man Facing Armed Robbery Charges

Police say a man was arrested Sunday after trying to rob a man at gunpoint.

According to Tulsa Police, Tyreese Ford gave the victim a ride to the Days Inn near I-244 and Sheridan last night.

Officers say that's when Ford pistol-whipped the man, fired at least one shot and tried to rob him. Police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle at the Rest Inn on East Admiral.

Ford was found hiding at the motel and was arrested. He is facing attempted robbery and several other complaints. Police says the weapon used in the robbery was also found at the second motel.

The victim was transported to a Tulsa hospital with head injuries.