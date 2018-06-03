New Pool Opens At McClure Park In Tulsa

As the summer heats up, people around Tulsa have a new place to cool down.

The city celebrated the grand opening of the newly-renovated McClure Park pool with a beach bash party.

The Pool at McClure Park has been shut down for two years, but a city-approved bond package worth $5 million has the facility looking better than ever.

If you missed Sunday's Grand Opening, you can take a swim during the regular season, starting June 5th.