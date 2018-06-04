Police: Owasso Couple Found Dead Inside Their Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Owasso Couple Found Dead Inside Their Home

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Police say officers found an Owasso couple in their 30's, dead Sunday evening in a home in the Elm Creek neighborhood.

In a news release, officers had responded to a welfare check at a home in the 8000 block of North 120th East Avenue at 8:30 p.m.  Police say family members called after being unable to contact the couple who lived in the home.

Upon entering, police and medics found the couple dead.  The release says it appeared both the man and woman had suffered gunshot wounds. 

Police say they "are not actively searching for any suspects nor do they have any evidence to suggest a known threat exists."

The names of the couple have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.