Police: Owasso Couple Found Dead Inside Their Home

Police say officers found an Owasso couple in their 30's, dead Sunday evening in a home in the Elm Creek neighborhood.

In a news release, officers had responded to a welfare check at a home in the 8000 block of North 120th East Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Police say family members called after being unable to contact the couple who lived in the home.

Upon entering, police and medics found the couple dead. The release says it appeared both the man and woman had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say they "are not actively searching for any suspects nor do they have any evidence to suggest a known threat exists."

The names of the couple have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.