Police: Owasso Couple Found Dead Inside Their Home

Police say officers found an Owasso couple in their 30's, dead Sunday evening in a home in the Elm Creek neighborhood.More >>
Police say officers found an Owasso couple in their 30's, dead Sunday evening in a home in the Elm Creek neighborhood.More >>
Suburban Houston authorities say a former physician wanted for taking off his clothes in several stores has been arrested in Tulsa.More >>
Suburban Houston authorities say a former physician wanted for taking off his clothes in several stores has been arrested in Tulsa.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on