Mild Monday Across Eastern Oklahoma, Rain Chances Tuesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mild Monday Across Eastern Oklahoma, Rain Chances Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The mid-level ridge of high pressure is located across Mexico this morning and will remain to the southwest of the state for the next 48 to 60 hours.  This will create a northwest flow on the periphery of the ridge allowing at least one and possibly two disturbances to move near the area in the next few days.  A surface ridge of high pressure is located northeast of the state this morning and has provided some nice weather yesterday that should continue for most of the today before the south winds return tonight into Tuesday with a gradual return of low level moisture into the middle and end of the week.  Highs today will remain in the mid to upper 80s with east winds this morning and possibly southeast winds later tonight with a chance for a few showers or storms nearing the area later this afternoon or early evening. 

Interactive Radar

The higher chance will arrive later tonight into pre-dawn as another MSC develops and rolls across western and central Oklahoma into southern Oklahoma and north Texas Tuesday morning.  This will be a close call for the metro region but most data support this complex remaining to our west and south.  Thus, the higher chances will remain to the southwest and south of the Tulsa metro during this period.    But the exact trajectory is still up for grabs the confidence on the current placement is not exactly high.  Translation:  some late hour storm adjustments are possible later today into tonight.  Check back often during the day for updates.  Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.   

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The mid-level ridge over Mexico will begin to expand Wednesday and Thursday with the EURO bringing the ridge closer to the state Friday and Saturday.  Before this happens, there may be another disturbance that could brush the top side of this feature Thursday with storms approaching the Oklahoma-Kansas state line region Thursday morning to midday before giving up.  I’m unsure if I’ll keep this low pop on the map or give it another day or two in the microwave to see what happens.

There remain some notable differences regarding the amount of low level moisture return when comparing the GFS and EURO.  Yesterday dew points were a good 10F separated in the model for the middle to the end of the week.  The result was much higher max temps in the EURO and much higher heat index value possibilities in the GFS. Today the max temps have trended closer together for the end of the week yet the local dews are still higher in the GFS vs the EURO.   I’ve decided to make a blend of the two for the middle to the end of the week.  What does this mean?  THI values will be nearing the 100 to 105 range Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and morning lows in the 70s.  The odds of any real triple digits continue to seem low to me due to the green vegetation and role of evapo-transpiration.   At least for the next week or so.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Mild Monday Across Eastern Oklahoma, Rain Chances Tuesday

    Mild Monday Across Eastern Oklahoma, Rain Chances Tuesday

    The mid-level ridge of high pressure is located across Mexico this morning and will remain to the southwest of the state for the next 48 to 60 hours.  This will create a northwest flow on the periphery of the ridge allowing at least one and possibly two disturbances to move near the area in the next few days.  

    More >>

    The mid-level ridge of high pressure is located across Mexico this morning and will remain to the southwest of the state for the next 48 to 60 hours.  This will create a northwest flow on the periphery of the ridge allowing at least one and possibly two disturbances to move near the area in the next few days.  

    More >>

  • Heat Advisory For Much Of Oklahoma

    Heat Advisory For Much Of Oklahoma

    Our main issues will involve the heat and humidity for the next two days with the Heat Index values nearing the 105 to 112 range today for the majority of eastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. 

    More >>

    Our main issues will involve the heat and humidity for the next two days with the Heat Index values nearing the 105 to 112 range today for the majority of eastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. 

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.