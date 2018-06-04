Police: 2 Women Stabbed At Tulsa Apartment Complex During Fight

Police are searching for a woman they say stabbed two women Sunday during a fight over a man at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers say the assault occurred at the Normandy Apartments in the 6200 block of East 38th Street.

Police say the woman went to the complex to speak to a girlfriend of a man. That is where the suspect got into a fight with the woman's sister, stabbing her in the chest. Officers say during the struggle, a second woman who stepped in to stop the fight was also stabbed in the left arm.

Officers say both victims were taken to the hospital with what they said were non life threatening injuries.

Names of the woman being sought and the two victims have not released by police.