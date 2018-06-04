Deadly Shooting Outside Tulsa Bar

One man is dead, another shot in the head after a shooting near 11th Street and 129th East Avenue late Sunday.

Police say it all started a little before 11 p.m., when they say two people who were inside a bar, came outside and were confronted by a group of people.

Witnesses told police a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Police Sgt. Dave Walker says one victim was shot in the head, but says the bullet did not penetrate the skull. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. In fact, Sgt. Walker says that victim showed back up at the scene several hours later.

Sgt. Dave Walker says they also found another victim in the front yard of a nearby home, who had died from a gunshot wound to the leg.

"He was with the other guy that got shot in the head, so trying to find out what the beef was between these two guys and the group of individuals that showed up," said Sgt. Dave Walker.

Police are looking at surveillance video from the bar and working at getting surveillance video from the nearby convenience store as well.

They say no one has been arrested.