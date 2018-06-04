Sand Springs Expanding Highway 97 Trail Network

Construction begins Monday on a new project to connect some of the trails near Highway 97 in Sand Springs.

Sand Springs says that construction will connect the trail network from 34th Street to 41st Street South.

The city says the trails will allow people to get from north Sand Springs to south Sand Springs safely. The trail surface will be 10 feet wide and will be made out of concrete.

During the project, you can expect some temporary closures at commercial entrances connected to Highway 97, but workers should always have one lane open so walkers or bikers can still get through.

The project is expected to wrap up in four months, if there aren't any weather delays.

Sand Springs says Oklahoma Department of Transportation is helping fund the project.