New Jersey sports betting law rounds 3rd, heads for home

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.

Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who partnered on routes since their college days in San Diego.

A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.

It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.

A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.

New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to make some key decisions Monday as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Professional sports leagues came out swinging against New Jersey's sports betting law on Monday, largely because it doesn't compensate them for keeping watch for corruption.

But state lawmakers brushed back those concerns, telling the leagues that such payments aren't going to happen.

Lawmakers made some key decisions Monday as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

State Senate and Assembly committees advanced a bill that would authorize sports betting. The bill is expected to get final votes in both houses on Thursday and advance to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's desk.

Officials from Major League Baseball, the NBA and the PGA Tour testified against the bill. They say the leagues need the integrity fee payments and additional tools like information sharing and real-time data controls to make sure betting is conducted honestly.

But they stopped short of threatening to sue to block the law, saying they hope to negotiate the desired changes. That tactic appeared to bear fruit later in the day as the Senate included an amendment that would require gambling regulators to meet with the professional sports leagues before issuing final regulations governing sports betting. The purpose of the meeting would be for the leagues to bring any concerns they have directly to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The integrity fee does not exist in Nevada.

"They've been betting forever, and no one needed an integrity fee," said New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat.

Bryan Seeley, a former federal prosecutor who now serves as senior vice president and deputy general counsel for MLB, said his office was created due to a sports betting scandal: the 1919 World Series, which was intentionally lost by the Chicago Black Sox in league with gamblers.

"Any law to authorize and regulate sports betting must put consumer safety and sports integrity first," he said in prepared testimony. "It must recognize that without our games and without a product that fans can trust, sports betting cannot exist."

Dan Spillane, senior vice president and assistant general counsel for the NBA, said sports betting is a unique industry, "which builds its product entirely on another business (i.e., a sports league), imposes substantial risks on the other business, and requires the other business to spend more to protect itself, all without providing compensation or a voice in how the underlying product is used."

But Ralph Caputo, a Democratic assemblyman and former Atlantic City casino executive, unleashed a high, hard one at the sports leagues, barely disguising his anger over their legal opposition that led to the case making it to the Supreme Court.

"You guys are in it to make money," he said. "This is hypocrisy. Nine years of fighting the state of New Jersey, and you come here? It's disgraceful. Just a suggestion: You may want to write a check to the state of New Jersey for $9 million for all the money we lost" fighting in court.

The bill set the tax rate for casinos at 8.5 percent, with an additional 1.25 percent payment to help market Atlantic City. The 1.25 percent add-on fee for tracks would be split among the host community and the county in which the track operates. Internet bets would be taxed at 13 percent.

New Jersey last month won a Supreme Court case overturning a federal law that limited sports betting to only four states. States are now free to pass laws legalizing gambling.

New Jersey lawmakers hope to legalize betting by the end of this week in their race to be among the first states to offer sports betting at casinos and racetracks following the court ruling. Delaware plans to take sports bets starting Tuesday.

Dennis Drazin, president and CEO of Darby Development LLC, which runs Monmouth Park, said he hopes to start taking bets on Friday if the Legislature approves a bill the day before.

Besides the Monmouth Park, Meadowlands and Freehold Raceway tracks, the bill also would make the former Atlantic City Race Course, in Mays Landing, eligible to offer sports betting if it were to reopen.

The bill would bar one Atlantic City casino, the Golden Nugget, from sports betting because its owner, Tilman Fertitta, owns the NBA's Houston Rockets.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

