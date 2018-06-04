Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

San Diego police have arrested a woman who held a gun to her head and fired off rounds in a parking structure in downtown, near the route of an annual marathon.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...

Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...

The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...

A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.

(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...

After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The surprise commencement speaker at the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February was Jimmy Fallon, who said he wanted to thank the students personally for their courage and bravery.

"Most commencement speakers get up and talk in future tense: 'You will succeed. You will make us proud, you will change the world,' the "Tonight Show" host said. "But I'm not going to say that, because you're not the future. You're the present. ... You are succeeding, you are making us proud."

Fallon joked about his own less-than-stellar high school performance -- it took having to go to summer school to find "my people," he said -- before telling the students that they're already proven how setbacks can "change us in ways we don't expect, and make us better, and stronger."

"You guys have already proved that to everyone. You took something horrific and instead of letting it stop you, you started a movement. Not just here in Florida and not just in America, but throughout the whole world," he said. "That was you, choosing to take something awful and using it to make a change. That was you, choosing hope over fear."

"Keep making good choices," he added. "I'm not saying that because you need to learn it; I'm saying it because you've already taught it to all of us."

Graduate Shannon Recor said afterward that Fallon "made us laugh and cry."

"He brought a positive energy - I'm glad he came," Recor said.

Four families received diplomas on behalf of the seniors killed in the attack that gave rise to the "March for our Lives" movement for gun control: Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup. Graduate Chris Grady said their families received standing ovations when they walked on stage; Oliver's mom wore a T-shirt that said, "This should be my son."

The private ceremony for the nearly 800 members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School class of 2018 was held Sunday at the BB&T Center, where the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers play.

As families arrived, gunshots from a nearby public shooting range could be heard echoing over the parking lot.

___

Associated Press Writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida, contributed to this story.

