Magnitude 3.5 earthquake recorded in north-central Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake recorded in north-central Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:

POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake struck in north-central Oklahoma.

The USGS recorded the 3.5 magnitude quake at 6:23 a.m. Monday near Pond Creek, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce volumes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.