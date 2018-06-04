Coast Guard ends search for 2 still missing from plane crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Coast Guard ends search for 2 still missing from plane crash

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police swarm hotel where suspect in Phoenix killings may be

    Police swarm hotel where suspect in Phoenix killings may be

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:19:45 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...
    Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>
    Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:19:35 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>

  • Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:19:27 GMT
    (Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>
    •   

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The Coast Guard says it has completed its search of the waters off East Hampton, New York, where a private plane went down with four people aboard.

The Coast Guard says local authorities will continue the search.

The Piper Navajo went down at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, when thunderstorms were in the area.

Police identified those aboard the plane as Bernard and Bonnie Krupinski (KRUH-pin-ski) and their grandson, William Maerov (may-RAHV), all of East Hampton; and the pilot, Jon Dollard (DAHL'-lard) of Hampton Bays.

Bernard Krupinski was a builder whose clients included Martha Stewart and Billy Joel.

Two bodies were recovered but police did not identify who was found and who was still missing.

Family representatives issued a statement thanking supporters and responders.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.