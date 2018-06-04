Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut... (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:30:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...
    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>

  • 5 dead, nearly 200 sickened in romaine lettuce outbreak

    5 dead, nearly 200 sickened in romaine lettuce outbreak

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:30:55 GMT
    (Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce foo...(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Friday, June 1, 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce foo...
    Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.More >>
    Health officials say four more deaths have been linked to a national romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak, bringing the total to five.More >>

  • Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:30:47 GMT
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>
    •   

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
AP Chief Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.

Proceeds from the U.S. Postal Service's breast cancer stamp put researchers over the top when they were trying to get enough money to do the landmark study published on Sunday that showed genetic testing can reveal which women with early-stage breast cancer need chemo and which do not.

"Finding the money to do this was very, very difficult. They really had to pass the hat around," said Dr. Otis Brawley, chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society, who had no role in the study but is familiar with its funding history. Without the stamp money, the study may never have been done, he said.

The National Cancer Institute sponsored the study, along with several foundations. A key part - the initial $4.5 million of the cancer institute's $36 million contribution - came from the stamp, said Dina Singer, who is involved in the institute's use of stamp proceeds. The money was used to pay for the gene test, which costs more than $4,000 per person.

The stamp was the nation's first "semipostal" - a U.S. Postal Service stamp sold at a surcharge to raise money for a cause - when Congress passed a measure enabling it and then-President Bill Clinton signed it into law in 1997. It was first issued in 1998 and has been reissued multiple times since, and has raised more than $86 million for breast cancer research.

It shows a woman with an arm raised, in a position meant to portray breast self-examination. When first issued, it cost 40 cents instead of the usual 34. The extra 6 cents went for research - 70 percent to the Cancer Institute and 30 percent to the Department of Defense.

Over the years, the Cancer Institute has used its $59.8 million in proceeds for studies trying to improve early detection and to determine which cancers are most dangerous and need heaviest treatment and which are less so. The two most recent studies it is funding look at tomosynthesis - a newer breast imaging technique - versus standard-of-care 3D mammograms, and research on whether weight loss impacts breast cancer treatment and outcomes.

"I think it's been well spent," Singer said of the stamp proceeds.

The study published on Sunday, on which early-stage breast cancer patients can forgo chemo, is by far the most impactful so far.

"We just cannot afford to do these large clinical studies anymore. You're never going to see these kinds of trials from the drug companies," because what is being tested might result in less use of their products, Brawley said.

___

Marilynn Marchione can be followed at @MMarchioneAP .

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.