Turner Turnpike To See Overnight Lane Closures This Week

KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority wants drivers to know there will be overnight lane closures on the Turner Turnpike Monday and Tuesday nights between Kellyville and Bristow.

Crews will be installing bridge beams and restriping the roadway, according to Director of Communications Jack Damrill.

From 10 p.m. June 4 to 5 a.m. June 5, westbound traffic will be diverted onto State Highway 33 at Kellyville. Drivers will be detoured on to State Highway 66 then will re-enter the turnpike at Bristow.

Starting at 10 p.m. June 5, eastbound lanes of the turnpike will close through 5 a.m. the next day. Those drivers will be diverted to State Highway 66 then detoured to re-enter the turnpike at State Highway 33 at Kellyville.

