2 Boy Scouts, 2 troop leaders rescued from Washington peak

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

Family of woman whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey rushed in has filed a lawsuit against the hotel.

(Courtesy of the Renick family via AP). This undated photo provided by the family of Renick shows Jill Renick. The family of Renick, whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from ...

Colorado's governor has vetoed a bill to allow marijuana retailers to set up "tasting rooms" where consumers could legally vape or eat edible pot products.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File). FILE - In this April, 12, 2017 file photo, Linda Wood smokes a concentrated form of marijuana called a "dab" at the Speakeasy Vape Lounge, one of the United States' only legal pot clubs, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Indus...

Japan's Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko touch down on Oahu for the 150th anniversary of the first Japanese immigrants arriving in Hawaii.

Japanese royal couple on first official US visit

A lawyer representing the owner of a dog that died while traveling with Delta Air Lines says a bloody blanket was among the Pomeranian's belongings.

Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

Denver baker Jack Phillips spent most of his 62 years out of the public spotlight until a gay couple asked him to make their wedding cake in 2012 and Phillips said no.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Baker Jack Phillips, right, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, hugs an unidentified man who was in Phillips' shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a weddi...

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...

Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Two Boy Scouts and two troop leaders spent a night inside a cave high up Mount Baker in Washington state before they were rescued and taken to a hospital with hypothermia, officials said Monday.

The four sought shelter in the cave on the 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) peak after they became separated from other members of their troop, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office told KING-TV in Seattle. The four were reported missing Sunday, and a search began that afternoon.

A six-member search and rescue crew from the U.S. Navy's Whidbey Island station landed a helicopter on the summit Monday morning and flew the climbers to a hospital, the Navy said in a news release.

The 13-year-old boys and two adults were treated for hypothermia, the TV station reported. Authorities did not identify them.

A man, a woman and two boys were in serious condition Monday at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in the city of Bellingham near the peak, spokeswoman Hilary Andrade told The Associated Press.

She said they will be transferred soon to another facility but declined to say where, citing patient privacy.

Mount Baker is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Canadian border, and all climbing routes up the snow-capped peak in the Cascade Mountain range are technical climbs on glaciers with varying degrees of difficulty.

Two adults and two 13-year-old boys were using a popular route on the peak's north face, sheriff's Deputy Mark Jilk, who helps manage search and rescue operations, told the Bellingham Herald.

Navy Lt. Chris Pitcher, search and rescue mission commander, said in a statement that weather, wind and high altitude made it one of the most challenging rescues he's been on.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

