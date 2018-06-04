Man run down, 50 years after killing girl in hit-and-run

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.

(Sanford Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Sanford, Maine Police Department shows Carol Sharrow of Sanford. She is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfie...

It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.

Police say a suspect in four Phoenix area homicides that happened in a three-day period killed himself as SWAT officers entered his room at an extended stay hotel.

(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). A Scottsdale police vehicle and crime scene tape is seen outside the Scottsdale, Ariz., building where a man was found shot to death on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Police are looking into whether this homicide is connected to the...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...

A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.

Authorities have called off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.

Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to make some key decisions Monday as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALFRED, Maine (AP) - A Vietnam War veteran who confessed five years ago to killing a 4-year-old girl in a 1968 hit-and-run was trying to protect children when a woman drove her car onto a baseball field in Maine during a game, striking and killing him.

Screaming bystanders and ballplayers fled as Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, drove through an open gate onto the field Friday night, police said. Video shows the car driving around the infield, turning over home plate and then heading toward the stands behind third base.

Douglas Parkhurst, of West Newfield, was near the park's main gate before he was hit and Sharrow sped away, police said. Parkhurst, who a coach said was the grandfather of one of the players, died on the way to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

"It was awful," said Sanford resident, Karyn Bean, who said she saw Parkhurst being struck. "A car driving through the gate hitting a man who was pushing kids out of the way, then her driving up the road easily doing 50 to 60 miles per hour past us.

"It felt awful because we couldn't do anything."

Tim Curley, a coach, said he was standing in the third-base dugout as he heard squealing tires and watched a car crash through the gate after its driver yelled, "Open the gates!" Curley later recognized that the driver was Sharrow, who worked as his grandmother's caretaker 12 years ago.

"I felt kind of helpless because at that point the only thing I knew was I cared about the safety of the kids on the ball field," Curley said. "I immediately yelled: 'Get off the field!'"

Curley's son scattered with his teammates to the stands full of about 150 people. One boy in center field stood frozen, but escaped unscathed.

Sharrow was scheduled to appear in court later Monday to face a manslaughter charge. She was to have an attorney appointed to represent her then.

Sharrow has two previous drunken driving convictions in Maine and New Hampshire, according to Sanford police Det. Sgt. Matthew Jones. Authorities have declined to say whether alcohol was involved on Friday.

Parkhurst was never charged in the hit-and-run death that killed Carolee Ashby on Halloween night in 1968. The statute of limitations had long run out when Parkhurst walked into a police station in 2013 and confessed after two interviews with investigators.

In his four-page confession obtained by the Syracuse Post-Standard during its reporting about the case, Parkhurst said he and his brother had been drinking before he hit the girl. He said his brother was passed out in the back seat.

"While I drove through the city of Fulton, I heard a thud," Parkhurst wrote in his confession, in which he estimated he had around three beers. "It sounded like I hit a dog. I don't know where I hit that thing...."

Parkhurst said he didn't see what he hit, and did not stop. He didn't remember hitting the brakes, and then left Fulton.

"I don't remember seeing any kids but I believe in my heart I hit the little Ashby girl with my car," he wrote.

Parkhurst told police on the night of the hit-and-run that he hit a guard post, but admitted in the confession that was a lie.

"That did not happen, but I don't know why the police never challenged me on this," he wrote. "I wish they did and I would have told them the truth."

Sanford schools offered counseling to students Monday. Curley said the community plans to hold an event for the young ballplayers later this week.

"I personally think the best think for these boys is to get back on the ball field," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.