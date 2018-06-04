Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US-NKorea open talks in New York aimed at salvaging summit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US-NKorea wrap up talks in NY aimed at salvaging summit

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

US sanctions have a weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

The summit's back on: Trump welcomes NKorean to White House

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.

(Sanford Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Sanford, Maine Police Department shows Carol Sharrow of Sanford. She is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfie...

Man run down, 50 years after killing girl in hit-and-run

It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.

Report: 110 Confederate monuments removed in US since 2015

Police say a suspect in four Phoenix area homicides that happened in a three-day period killed himself as SWAT officers entered his room at an extended stay hotel.

(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). A Scottsdale police vehicle and crime scene tape is seen outside the Scottsdale, Ariz., building where a man was found shot to death on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Police are looking into whether this homicide is connected to the...

The Latest: Police: Suspect in 4 homicides killed himself

In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...

A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.

Judge: 'In God We Trust' on money isn't religion endorsement

Authorities have called off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.

Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.

Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to make some key decisions Monday as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president "deeply" appreciates the care and good wishes he has received.

The 41st president is 93. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book "George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story."

Bush said the book is "a wonderful walk down memory lane" and "another reminder of how lucky" he has been in life.

His wife Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. They had been married for 73 years.

