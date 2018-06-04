George H.W. Bush released from Maine hospital

Monday, June 4 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:52:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.
Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>
(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...
Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...
A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
(Sanford Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Sanford, Maine Police Department shows Carol Sharrow of Sanford. She is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfie...
A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.More >>
(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who...
Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who partnered on routes since their college days in San Diego.More >>
(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...
Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush has left a Maine hospital after more than a week of treatment for low blood pressure and fatigue.
A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president "deeply" appreciates the care and good wishes he has received. Spokesman Jim McGrath also told The Associated Press that Bush is "back to his old self" and looking forward to a summer with family and friends.
The 93-year-old Bush was admitted to the hospital on May 27 and was released Monday.
The 41st president posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book "George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story." Bush said the book is "a wonderful walk down memory lane."
His wife, Barbara Bush, died in April at age 92. They had been married 73 years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
