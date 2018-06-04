Escaped Rape Suspect Back In Custody, Okmulgee County Sheriff's - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Escaped Rape Suspect Back In Custody, Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office Says

Cayman Coleman. [Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office] Cayman Coleman. [Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office]
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A rape suspect that escaped the Okmulgee County Jail last week is now back in custody.

According to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s office, Cayman Coleman was taken back into custody Monday. No other information has been released.

The sheriff’s office said Coleman was spotted Friday running east from the jail; it’s unclear how he escaped.

6/1/2018 Related Story: Rape Suspect Escapes From Okmulgee County Jail

Coleman was in jail for first-degree rape, attempted rape and sexual battery.

An affidavit says police arrested Coleman last December. He's accused of choking a woman until she passed out and sexually assaulting her. When she woke up, the affidavit says he choked and hit her until she passed out again.

