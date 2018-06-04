Chicago police say slain 11-year-old boy was shot in head

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.

One of the first Republican legislators to publicly suggest impeaching former Gov. Eric Greitens will face a Democrat who tried to tie him to the scandal-plagued governor in a special election, just four days after Greitens resigned.

One of the first Republican legislators to publicly suggest impeaching former Gov. Eric Greitens will face a Democrat who tried to tie him to the scandal-plagued governor in a special election, just four days after...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to make some key decisions Monday as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to make some key decisions Monday as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who partnered on routes since their college days in San Diego.

Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who partnered on routes since their college days in San Diego.

A lawyer representing the owner of a dog that died while traveling with Delta Air Lines says a bloody blanket was among the Pomeranian's belongings.

A lawyer representing the owner of a dog that died while traveling with Delta Air Lines says a bloody blanket was among the Pomeranian's belongings.

In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".

In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...

A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.

A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...

Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...

(Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived...

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on the floor of a South Side home was shot in the head.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says police who arrived at the scene early Monday initially believed the boy had suffered "blunt trauma to the head." But he says an autopsy on the boy identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Jechon Anderson revealed a single gunshot wound.

Guglielmi says police are questioning three people but no arrests have been made.

The boy's body was found at about 1 a.m. on Monday inside a two-story apartment building in the city's West Pullman neighborhood after a 911 call to report an unresponsive child. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.