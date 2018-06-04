Chicago police say slain 11-year-old boy was shot in head - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chicago police say slain 11-year-old boy was shot in head

Posted: Updated:
(Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived... (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived...

  • NationalMore>>

  • One-party rule? California Democrats look to expand power

    One-party rule? California Democrats look to expand power

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:53:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...
    Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.More >>
    Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in 4 Phoenix-area slayings kills himself

    Police: Suspect in 4 Phoenix-area slayings kills himself

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:51:23 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...
    Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>
    Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>

  • Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:50:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
    •   

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on the floor of a South Side home was shot in the head.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says police who arrived at the scene early Monday initially believed the boy had suffered "blunt trauma to the head." But he says an autopsy on the boy identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Jechon Anderson revealed a single gunshot wound.

Guglielmi says police are questioning three people but no arrests have been made.

The boy's body was found at about 1 a.m. on Monday inside a two-story apartment building in the city's West Pullman neighborhood after a 911 call to report an unresponsive child. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.