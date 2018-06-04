Chicago police say slain 11-year-old boy was shot in head
(Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). Chicago police investigate the scene where an 11-year-old boy's body was found on the floor of a South Side home June 4, 2018, in Chicago. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police who arrived...
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on the floor of a South Side home was shot in the head.
Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says police who arrived at the scene early Monday initially believed the boy had suffered "blunt trauma to the head." But he says an autopsy on the boy identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Jechon Anderson revealed a single gunshot wound.
Guglielmi says police are questioning three people but no arrests have been made.
The boy's body was found at about 1 a.m. on Monday inside a two-story apartment building in the city's West Pullman neighborhood after a 911 call to report an unresponsive child. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
