Tulsa Chamber Opposes Passage Of State Question 788

The Tulsa Regional Chamber announced Monday that they oppose the passage of State Question 788 which would legalize medical marijuana. They say that opposition is based on potential safety problems in the workplace.

A news release states that although the chamber acknowledges marijuana can help with some medical conditions, they feel the state question is "written in such a way as to make it very difficult to govern or administer marijuana use."

"The Chamber’s concern is that SQ 788 does not adequately balance the needs of those who could benefit from the medicinal use of marijuana and the needs of employers, law enforcement, school, landlords and health care providers,” said Chamber Chair Steve Bradshaw.

Bradshaw went on to say that the state question would create a protected class of employees who could be impaired on the job without a "current or legitimate medical need."

“This severely weakens employers’ ability to fulfill safety and legal responsibilities to both employees and the public, and to maintain a reasonable, drug-free workplace," he said.

