US Senator refused entry to facility holding migrants' kids

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated image provided by the Virginia State Police shows Emma Grace Kennedy, who police say was abducted Sunday, June 3, 2018, by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...

Denver baker Jack Phillips spent most of his 62 years out of the public spotlight until a gay couple asked him to make their wedding cake in 2012 and Phillips said no.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Baker Jack Phillips, right, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, hugs an unidentified man who was in Phillips' shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a weddi...

Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.

(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...

A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.

(Sanford Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Sanford, Maine Police Department shows Carol Sharrow of Sanford. She is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfie...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...

Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

A United States senator tried to enter a federal facility in Texas where immigrant children are being held, but police were summoned and he was told to leave.

Sen. Jeff Merkley's attempt late Sunday to enter the facility, and his request to speak to a manager, comes amid a national debate over the practice of separating families caught crossing the border illegally. A spokeswoman for the federal agency that is caring for the children accused the senator of grandstanding.

The children are being held in Brownsville, a city along the Mexican border, said Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon who live-streamed his arrival there on Facebook. He said no member of Congress has visited the facility, and that because U.S. citizens were financing it, he and the press should be able to see what conditions are like inside. The facility, run by a contractor, is in a former Wal-Mart with blacked-out windows.

"Every American citizen has a stake in how these children are being treated and how this policy is being enacted," Merkley said. He said a new policy under President Donald Trump is "ripping away" children from immigrant families who have entered the country illegally or are seeking asylum here.

A supervisor, who finally emerged from the building, told Merkley he was not allowed to make any statements. He gave the senator a phone number of the public affairs office in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington.

Meanwhile, Brownsville police had shown up. One asked Merkley for his name and birth date. Merkley provided the information, and then tried to explain to the officer why he had come to the facility.

"The children who were previously kept with their families, under a new policy just implemented by the attorney general, are being separated from their families and warehoused here," Merkley told the police officer. "And the attorney general's team, and the Office of Refugee Resettlement, they don't want anyone to know about what's going on behind these doors."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently announced a new "zero-tolerance policy" in which it will press criminal charges against all people crossing the border illegally, even if they have few or no previous offenses. More children are expected to be separated from their parents as a result.

It was out of concerns for "the safety, security and dignity of the children" that the senator was barred entry into the Brownsville facility, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families said in an email.

"No one who arrives unannounced at one of our shelters demanding access to the children in our care will be permitted, even those claiming to be U.S. Senators," said the statement from Victoria Palmer.

She said there's a "process" to enter such a facility he should follow "to make headway on this important issue, rather than just headlines."

By midday Monday, Merkley's video had over 1 million views on Facebook. The numerous comments posted alongside the video showed what a hot-button topic illegal immigration, and how to handle it, has become.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it operates over 100 shelters in some 17 states, and that children spend an average of 51 days in them.

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky

