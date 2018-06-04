Oklahoma authorities investigate double homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma authorities investigate double homicide

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma authorities are investigating a double homicide and a related officer-involved fatal shooting.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says authorities responded early Sunday morning to reports of a domestic shooting in Chickasha. Investigators found 31-year-olds Rebecca Hernandez Mata and Juan Hernandez Gonzalez dead inside a residence.

Authorities say they also found two unharmed children in the home.

Police were seeking Rebecca's husband, Julio Hernandez Mata, in the incident. The 32-year-old fled the area in a pickup but was found and chased by local authorities. Investigators say the pickup rolled over after a trooper bumped the fleeing vehicle.

State investigators say officers from local authorities at some point fired at the suspect after he reportedly refused to comply with law enforcement. Mata was pronounced dead at the scene near Pocasset.

