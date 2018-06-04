2 Suspects Arrested After Wild High-Speed Chase Ends At Metro Mall

One female arrested after dangerous police chase through two counties.

Oklahoma City Police arrested two suspects after a high-speed chase that spanned two counties and ended at a metro mall.

According to reports, the chase began on Interstate 44, on the southwest side of the metro. Officers were in pursuit of the dark blue Dodge Charger weaving in a out of traffic, traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

OKC Police terminated the chase, as Jim Gardner & Bob Mills SkyNews 9 and OCPD's Air One continued to fly over the scene. The chase spanned through Oklahoma and Logan counties.

Police tried using stop sticks to end the pursuit, but were unsuccessful.

After about an hour chase, the suspect vehicle pulled into the Quail Springs Mall parking lot and parked in front of the Von Maur department store. A male suspect ran inside the store and one female suspect, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, surrendered in front of the mall doors. The female suspect was taken into custody.

BREAKING: Pursuit suspect pulls into Quail Springs Mall, parks in front of Von Maur and runs inside. Female passenger surrenders outside to police. @NEWS9 — Alex Cameron (@AlexDCameron) June 4, 2018

Police said the male suspect was taken into custody after a search through the mall. No injuries were reported.

