Tulsa Homicide Sergeant Guest Speaker At CopChat Monday Night

Tulsa Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker will be guest speaker at CopChat, a neighborhood safety meeting hosted by the Kendall-Whittier Neighborhood Association. Walker is retiring from the Tulsa Police Department after more than 30 years.

He'll be speaking and ready to answer your questions at the Crosstown Learning Center, 2501 East Archer Street, from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 4.

Sgt. Walker is the lead homicide detective for TPD. He has been with TPD since 1982 and with the Homicide Unit since 2011.