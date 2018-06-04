Escapee from east central Oklahoma county jail recaptured - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Escapee from east central Oklahoma county jail recaptured

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) - An escapee from an east central Oklahoma county jail who was being held on rape and larceny charges has been recaptured after a weekend on the run.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced Cayman Coleman has been caught. A posting on its Facebook page announced the capture but didn't immediately provide further details.

Officials say Coleman has been unaccounted for since Friday morning. Investigators didn't immediately say how he escaped.

Deputies say he was spotted Friday night in Okmulgee, about 35 miles (56.32 kilometers) south of Tulsa.

