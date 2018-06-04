Southeastern Oklahoma fire chief dies from electrocution - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Southeastern Oklahoma fire chief dies from electrocution

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say the fire chief of a small southeastern Oklahoma town has died after being electrocuted while investigating an electrical problem in his mobile home.

Officials say Gary Reeder, chief of the Wapanucka Fire Department in Johnston County, died after being electrocuted Sunday evening.

Authorities say Reeder, who was also a part-time employee of Johnston County Emergency Medical Services, wasn't on duty when the incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

Kenneth Power, director of Johnston County EMS, says Reeder was experiencing electrical issues in his mobile home and had crawled beneath the structure to investigate when he received a high-voltage electrical shock. Power says family members performed CPR but Reeder was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Wapanucka, population 432, is about 94 miles (151 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

