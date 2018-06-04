Tulsa County Residents Respond To Call For Precinct Workers

Tulsa County Election Board reports that over 200 people responded to the call for precinct workers. As Emory Bryan reported in May, a minimum of 786 people are needed to pull off a county-wide election in the county.

Voter turnout is expected to be strong with primary races and a state question about medical marijuana on the ballot. The law requires every precinct to have at least three workers.

The job pays less than $100 per election, and most precinct workers are retirees. The average age is 75.

Fortunately, election board officials said the chronic shortage has been at least temporarily relieved after media reports drew attention to the problem.

Precinct workers must be at least 18 and registered to vote. They have to undergo training, as well. There are three more elections coming up this year.