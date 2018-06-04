Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz stepping down - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks Corp. says Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman later this month of the coffee chain he joined more than 30 years ago.

Schultz, who oversaw the transformation of Starbucks into a global chain with more than 28,000 locations, had left the CEO job at the company last year to focus on innovation and social impact projects.

The Seattle-based chain says Schultz will have the title of chairman emeritus as of June 26. It says he is writing a book about Starbucks' social impact efforts.

Starbucks said Myron E. "Mike" Ullman would be the new chairman of the board upon Schultz's retirement.

