DOC Walkaway Captured By Spiro Police

News: Crime

DOC Walkaway Captured By Spiro Police


SPIRO, Oklahoma -

An inmate that walked away from the Jess Dunn Correctional facility is back in custody.

According to the Department of Corrections, Mark Riffey was arrested by Spiro Police after receiving a call about a man matching his description walking through a parking lot.

He will be booked into the LeFlore County Jail.

Riffey walked away May 29, 2018, while cutting grass around 2.p.m, DOC said.

Riffey is currently serving time for child abuse, kidnapping, rape, assault and battery on a police officer, and domestic abuse.

DOC said Riffey’s brother-in-law and wife were arrested in connection with his escape.

