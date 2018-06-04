Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Setting Fire After BA Standoff

Charges were dropped against a man accused of setting a home on fire after a long standoff with Broken Arrow police.

It happened in April.

Prosecutors dropped all the charges against Joey Brashears.

They said a woman who said he kidnapped her didn’t show up for Monday's preliminary hearing, so they dismissed the charges.