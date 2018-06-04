Police Investigating After Man Shot, Killed At Tulsa Bar

Tulsa Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man after a bar fight.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the case but did say witnesses have been not very cooperative.

A makeshift memorial now sits where police found the 49-year-old man Monday morning after a shooting at Torchy’s Briar Patch Lounge.

The victim's friends identified him as Tyrone Mitchell, or "Big Meech." Investigators said he was at the bar with a friend when they were confronted by a group of about 10 people in the parking lot.

The friend was shot in the head but wasn't seriously hurt. Mitchell was shot in the leg and found dead next door in front of a duplex.

Mnzurul Tapan runs the Food Mart next to the bar and said over the past 14 years, there have been several problems.

"I'm worried about it, and now I'm really worried because you never know what happens," Tapan said.

There have been several shootings at the lounge, including the murder of Jeremiah Francis in 2007.

Running a convenience store just around the corner, Tapan is no stranger to the violence. He's also been robbed on the job before while running a store across town. The scars on his arm are a constant reminder of what can happen when crime escalates.

"I got shot in north side before. North Tulsa," Tapan said. "After getting dark, I lock the door until I see the people's face and then I open the door."

On top of automatic locks, he also has surveillance cameras, which detectives looked at on Monday afternoon.

Tapan said he hopes the violence stops and the killer is caught.

Friends of the victim said it appears the man may have been part of a motorcycle group called the Red Dirt Gang.

So far, there is no word on if the shooting had anything to do with that affiliation. However, police said several motorcycles were seen leaving the bar after the shooting.