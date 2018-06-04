Oklahomans Donate Fishing Gear After Thief Steals From Veteran - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahomans Donate Fishing Gear After Thief Steals From Veteran

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

The “Oklahoma Standard” is on display after a Bartlesville veteran had more than $1,000 worth of fishing gear stolen from him.

Cristen Smith said someone snuck onto their front porch on Memorial Day and took every fishing pole they had.

She said the gear was more than just a hobby for her husband, who has PTSD. She said it was a release for him. She also said they use the fish they catch to feed their family.

“We’re hoping we can at least try to find some of it,” she said. “That way we’re not having to replace everything because it’s going to take us years to even replace what was stolen.”

After our story aired, Oklahomans stepped up to help the Smiths, who have received several donations to replace the fishing gear.

Police are still searching for the thief.

