Colorado governor vetoes marijuana 'tasting rooms' proposal

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like Latvia

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years

The Latest: Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent

US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...

A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.

(Sanford Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Sanford, Maine Police Department shows Carol Sharrow of Sanford. She is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfie...

Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...

Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.

The union for Las Vegas casino-hotel workers is shifting its attention to negotiating contracts with smaller casino operators.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP). In this photo taken May 22, 2018, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation in a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union r...

Family of woman whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey rushed in has filed a lawsuit against the hotel.

(Courtesy of the Renick family via AP). This undated photo provided by the family of Renick shows Jill Renick. The family of Renick, whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from ...

Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.

A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...

Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

Colorado's governor has vetoed a bill to allow marijuana retailers to set up "tasting rooms" where consumers could legally vape or eat edible pot products.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File). FILE - In this April, 12, 2017 file photo, Linda Wood smokes a concentrated form of marijuana called a "dab" at the Speakeasy Vape Lounge, one of the United States' only legal pot clubs, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Indus...

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File). FILE - In this April, 12, 2017 file photo, broken pipes adorn the fish tank at the Speakeasy Vape Lounge, one of the United States' only legal pot clubs in Colorado Springs, Colo. Industry advocates say Gov. John Hicken...

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). FILE - In this April, 12, 2017 file photo, Linda Wood, left, and Megan Ballance, smoke cigarettes outside of the Speakeasy Vape Lounge, one of the United States' only legal pot clubs, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Speakeasy has ...

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Colorado's governor on Monday vetoed a bill to allow marijuana retailers to set up "tasting rooms," dashing hopes that the state would be the first to adopt a system letting consumers use marijuana in public spaces.

Gov. John Hickenlooper has objected to similar bills in the past, arguing it could prompt a federal crackdown. He stayed quiet on the issue during the legislative session this year but wasn't satisfied with the scaled-back proposal. In a letter explaining the veto, Hickelooper wrote that the bill could have resulted in more impaired drivers on Colorado's roads and other public health risks.

"We may agree with the proponents' goals to protect the public and children; however, we strongly disagree that this bill is the correct path to achieve those goals," he wrote.

This year's proposal dramatically scaled back some advocates' ambitions for stand-alone businesses reminiscent of a neighborhood bar or an upscale club where marijuana products would replace alcohol. The bill did not allow smoking of marijuana in the establishments and also let local municipalities decide whether to allow the so-called "tasting rooms."

But some lawmakers publicly worried that step could draw the attention of federal authorities, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Supporters hoped the narrow bill could resolve a stubborn conflict in Colorado and other states with legal marijuana.

Marijuana possession by adults is legal but using it in public, including streets, parks and most hotels or rental properties, could lead to a citation.

Other states have repeatedly delayed or avoided a statewide system for public use, including Alaska where regulators are expected to resume discussions this month on letting people consume inside retail stores.

A voter-backed initiative forced Denver regulators into allowing so-called "social consumption facilities" where customers bring their own marijuana. But state and local regulators' tight controls on business models and permitted locations have limited interest. City officials have issued only one permit and received only two applications since August.

Officials in the Las Vegas area have delayed action on a similar type of license, waiting to see how Denver's system would work. In California, San Francisco is the only city to permit lounges where people can smoke and use other marijuana products, while other cities are considering the idea.

Advocates blasted Hickenlooper's veto, arguing that it will allow unregulated indoor clubs to continue operating without legal authority.

"In its wisdom, the Colorado Legislature sought to close a significant gap in regulation," said Chris Woods, the owner of Terrapin Care Station. "It's unfortunate that the governor chose not to offer another regulatory tool to state and local regulators. This fight is not over."

___

Associated Press writer Brian Eason contributed to this report.

___

Kathleen Foody is a member of AP's marijuana beat team. Follow her at twitter.com/katiefoody. Find complete AP marijuana coverage here: apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.