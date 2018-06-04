Tulsa Homicide Sergeant Speaks With Community At CopChat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Homicide Sergeant Speaks With Community At CopChat

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The community had a chance to pick the brain of the man behind the Tulsa Police Department’s 98 percent homicide solve rate.

Sergeant Dave Walker spoke has been with TPD since 1982 and with the Homicide Unit since 2011.

He was the guest speaker at CopChat, a neighborhood safety meeting hosted by the Kendall-Whittier Neighborhood Association.

Walker spoke about the importance of bridging the gap between police and those they serve, saying both sides need to do a better job.

“We’re all after the same goal,” he said.  “Just because you’re in a different perspective, doesn’t mean you’re wrong.  It doesn’t mean that the NAACP is wrong for wanting police reform.  We want to police the public.  We’re not wrong for that.”

Walker went on to say that he, along with his officers, care deeply about the community and each case they work.

He is retiring this year, after 35 years of service with the Tulsa Police Department.

