OU Quarterback Drafted 9th Overall In MLB Draft

University of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was selected 9th overall by the Oakland A’s in the MLB draft.

The dual sport athlete was projected to be picked in later rounds.

Now, he has a decision to make – be the Sooners quarterback or take nearly $5 million to play pro baseball.

OU head football coach Lincoln Riley said he expects Murray to play football this upcoming season.

He said, “I don’t really care a whole lot about what happens in the draft. We’ve had good conversations with Kyler and his family and I fully expect him to be with us.”

Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs this year.

He has until July 13th to sign with Oakland.

MLB.com draft expert Jim Callis says, “I’m excited for the sport of baseball because we’re getting a great athlete. I’m mad at myself because I teased this in my preview, but I didn’t have the guts to put it in my final mock. I got a little wind of this. I’m hearing…that he’s going to give up football after he goes and plays in the fall. Tremendous athlete, and I like the aptitude he’s showing for the game this year, after really not playing for two years. This guy was an easy first round pick three years ago if he would have signed.