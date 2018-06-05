Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex crimes case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex crimes case

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned... (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

  • NationalMore>>

  • US senator refused entry to facility holding migrants' kids

    US senator refused entry to facility holding migrants' kids

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:51:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., speaks at a rally in Washington. Merkley, while trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico b...
    A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.More >>
    A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border was instead turned away after police were summoned.More >>

  • Suspect in 6 slayings targeted people connected to divorce

    Suspect in 6 slayings targeted people connected to divorce

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:50:59 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...
    Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>
    Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.More >>

  • Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:50:07 GMT
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women.

One alleged victim, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004. The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of his alleged victims and says his client is confident he is going to clear his name.

Brafman called the rape allegation "absurd," saying that the accuser and Weinstein had a decadelong, consensual sexual relationship that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has said it was predictable that Weinstein's camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.

Vance, a Democrat, came under public pressure from women's groups to prosecute Weinstein after declining to do so in 2015, when an Italian model went to police to say Weinstein had groped her during a meeting.

Police set up a sting in which the woman recorded herself confronting Weinstein and him apologizing for his conduct. But Vance decided there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.